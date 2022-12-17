WWE Reveals John Cena Will Face Roman Reigns on SmackDown

WWE saved the best reveal for last during tonight's SmackDown, and it was quite the Christmas gift for fans. After Roman Reigns and The Bloodline revealed that Reigns would be teaming up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing to finally rid Zayn of Owens, John Cena appeared on the video screen. He then said he got a text from Owens that brought up Cena's current streak of having at least one match for the past 20 years, but he hadn't had one in 2022, breaking the streak. That's when Cena revealed he would be keeping that streak alive and would be KO's partner next week on SmackDown.

Reigns kicked things off by saying "I haven't seen my Bloodline since WarGames, and in case you didn't know, we dominated WarGames! What a night that was, but let's talk about tonight. Tonight's the night. Every night is a good night for the Tribal Chief, but tonight was going to be a good night for you (pointing at Zayn), but we got a problem. We got a KO problem. He's a problem Sami, he won't leave you alone. He won't stop stalking you and he won't stop tracking you down, and if he's a problem for you he's a problem for me and he's a problem for the Bloodline."

Reigns continued, saying "But don't worry, the Tribal Chief has a solution. We're going to team up and we're going to have a tag match against KO, and he can find anyone else he wants but we're going to smash him." Zayn then said that Reigns was right and that he drags him down. He then said that he is his only friend. That drew some odd looks from Reigns and the Bloodline, and Zayn said he misspoke, but then they were interrupted by the video screen where Cena popped up.

Cena said he got a text from KO. "And boy was I surprised when I got a text message out of the blue (from KO). "What's up Peacemaker? Peace sign emoji. Did you know that you've had a WWE match every year for the past 20 years except this one? Your streak's about to be broken. Mind-blown emoji. Eggplant emoji. Santa Claus Komi. Peach emoji. Do you want to be my tag team partner on Smackdown in Tampa Florida?"

Cena then said "So let me get this straight. I haven't had a match in 2022 and we're running out of matches. And you're asking if I want to team up with Kevin Owens against the Uciest Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns in a match that can't be missed? Hell yes I'll be there! Hell yes I'll be your partner, and we'll bring the fight to the bloodline in the final Smackdown of 2022!."

Cena is now going to face Reigns once more, but this time Zayn and Owens will also be in the ring, and it should be quite the match and way to end 2022.

