WWE Reveals Last Member of Money in the Bank Men's Ladder Match on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a promo from those currently in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match talking about why they'll win, but then things took a detour. Raw superstars The Miz and Ezekiel came out to stake their own claim on the last spot and then Happy Corbin and Madcap Ross followed. Adam Pearce then came out and said this was a perfect chance to do a little Money in the Bank preview and said we were going to have a full Battle Royal, and once it was all said and done it was Corbin that came out the winner, securing the last spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

After his win Corbin had some fun celebrating in front of Pat McAfee, who got the crowd to chant Bum A** Corbin along with him last week, setting up more of a feud between the two. Corbin is coming off of the loss to his former partner Madcap Moss, so this win is a big one for the superstar and brings him one step closer to the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Corbin joins Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Riddle in the match, and the roster alone should make it a memorable Money in the Bank contest. As for who wins, I'm skewing towards Rollins, just for the storytelling opportunities with The Bloodline, though there is also the possibility that Cody Rhodes returns to shake everything up. We'll have to wait and see how it all turns out, but in the meantime, you can find the full lineup for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs Happy Corbin

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Carmella

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

