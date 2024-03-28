WWE Reveals Main Event for NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT Stand & Deliver features a stacked card full of Championship opportunities, but Title Gold won't be at the center of Stand & Deliver's main event. That's because WWE Has revealed Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes will be the main event, and it makes a lot of sense. Williams and Hayes' story has been a long-running one and Hayes' big heel turn has been one of NXT's central angles over the past year. There were some big options for that spot, including Title defense from Lyra Valkyria and Ilja Dragunov, but in the end, it will be Hayes vs Williams closing out the event.

No stipulations have been added to the match, though it doesn't need any really. The story has had some twists and turns, but has always at its core been about former best friends turned bitter enemies. Hayes has been one of NXT's biggest stars, and Williams is one of NXT's fastest-rising stars, so there's plenty of intrigue and energy to the match without anything else in the mix, and it's a fitting main event for NXT's biggest show of the year.

Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to talk about the decision, writing, "A showdown this personal, with Superstars who have pushed each other to the next level... these two have earned the Main Event. @Carmelo_WWE and @_trickwilliams will #StandAndDeliver on Sat. April 6th. #WWENXT"

Triple H also addressed the main event on Twitter, writing, "A rivalry made for the main event spotlight. @_trickwilliams and @Carmelo_WWE are ready to step onto @WWENXT's biggest stage during #WrestleMania XL Weekend. #StandAndDeliver"

Williams has had some big moments this year, including a roaring reception on SmackDown and a chance to work alongside John Cena. One moment stood above the rest though, and that was winning the North American Championship at No Mercy.

"Man, that was... They say there's a moment in everybody's career when you realize, okay, you've been accepted. And I would say that moment, like you said for me was at No Mercy, because up to that point, I never had a match outside of our house at a PLE," Williams told ComicBook.com. "So you know that entrance and when I took the title off of Dom, the people was right there with me and that was a great feeling, man."

Williams could be celebrating another big win at Stand & Deliver, and it would be the biggest step yet towards the NXT Championship picture. We'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out, but in the meantime, you can find the updated card for Stand & Deliver below.

NXT Stand & Deliver Updated Card:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) vs TBD

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will air on Saturday, April 6th on Peacock at 9 AM PT.

Will Trick Williams get his revenge on Carmelo Hayes? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!