WWE NXT's Trick Williams is Grateful to Have Worked with and Learned From John Cena

It's been a big year for Trick Williams, and the WWE NXT superstar has a chance to end 2023 on an exceptionally high note at NXT Deadline. That's when Williams can win the Iron Survivor Challenge match and punch his ticket to a shot at the NXT Championship, and while fans are excited to see him make it happen, the journey to this point has been just as exciting. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Williams all about that journey, which included the chance to work alongside John Cena during his recent return, and Williams was incredibly grateful for that rare opportunity.

When asked if Cena had anything to impart to Williams during their time working together, Williams said, "Definitely, man. Definitely a lot of stuff. Some stuff I can't really speak on, but John Cena is... He's one of... I mean, obviously, the best to do it. I mean, I learned a lot from him directly and indirectly, just watching him, so I'm grateful for that experience."

Williams and Cena had a chance to work together during this year's big crossover episode of NXT, which brought Cena, Paul Heyman, the Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, LA Knight, and The Undertaker to NXT. Williams was part of that experience, but he also made his Monday Night Raw debut this year, holding his newly won North American Championship, which he won at No Mercy. To say that moment was special would be an understatement.

"Man, that was... They say there's a moment in everybody's career when you realize, okay, you've been accepted. And I would say that moment, like you said for me was at No Mercy, because up to that point, I never had a match outside of our house at a PLE," Williams said. "So you know that entrance and when I took the title off of Dom, the people was right there with me and that was a great feeling, man."

Williams continued, saying, "That's a defining moment in my career and going to Raw and people still with me and even doing Main Event and hearing that whoop that trick chants. Okay, we cooking with high grease now, Matthew." Now Williams can add another special moment to his career at NXT Deadline, and you can find the full card for the event below.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Dragon Lee

Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James

Carmelo Hayes vs Lexis King

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.

