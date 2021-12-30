WWE Reveals New Match For Day 1

WWE’s Day 1 event is happening later this week, and the card is stacked with matches for Championship gold. Now the event has received an additional match as part. of the pre-show, and the match will see Cesaro and Ricochet teaming up against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. This match stems from the recent 12 Man Gauntlet match held on Christmas Eve, which saw Sheamus, Cesaro, and Ricochet all involved for a chance to compete for the Intercontinental Contender spot. Things didn’t exactly pan out for everyone involved in the match, and now they will face off against each other at Day 1.

As the match entered its last half, Holland helped Sheamus a bit and his interference caused Cesaro to be eliminated. Sheamus looked to do the same thing to Ricochet with the help of Holland, but Cesaro intervened and stopped Holland from interfering, and the chaos allowed Ricochet to eliminate Sheamus.

Sheamus didn’t go quietly though, and he would give a stiff Brogue Kick to Ricochet. Despite the attack, Ricochet was able to almost eliminate Sami Zayn several times, but after some big near falls, Zayn came out on top, and he will face off against Shinsuke Nakamura at Day 1.

Now Cesaro and Ricochet can get some proper revenge against Sheamus and Holland, and hopefully whoever wins can get some momentum moving forward. That especially goes for Ricochet, who turned in an impressive performance during the Gauntlet Match.

Here’s the current card for Day 1:

Kickoff Show – Ricochet and Cesaro vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar – Universal Championship

Becky Lynch (C) vs Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Championship)

Big E (C) vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Edge vs The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

What do you think of the Day 1 card?