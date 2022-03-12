WWE Reveals New Tag Team Championship Match for WrestleMania 38

The Usos are the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but as of now, they don’t have any plans in place for WrestleMania. That all changed on tonight’s SmackDown, as they opened up the Uso penitentiary to reveal their WrestleMania 38 plans. They talked about holding the titles for almost a year and Reigns holding the title for almost two years, and then mentioned that there were no plans for The Usos at WrestleMania. Then Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura came out to address The Usos and declare themselves as the next SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Boogs was limping and had a wrap around his leg and knee, and then The Usos called him peg leg Pete. Jimmy then said that if Boogs can beat Jey in a one-on-one match, they can have a match for the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

They got a referee in there and started the match, but then Jey went right after the injured leg, a leg they injured last week. Then Boogs pulled off the wrap around his leg and revealed he wasn’t hurt, and it seems they tricked them into giving them a title shot.

Boogs locked in a Bear Hug and then lifted Jey high off the ground before slamming him down, and then he lifted him again and delivered a Military Press with 10 reps before putting him down.

Nakamura kept Jimmy busy but after a kick Boogs punched Jimmy and got him off Shinsuke. Jey tried to capitalize but Boogs caught the superkick and then lifted him up for a Boogs Cruise, and that sealed the deal, giving the team the win and their shot at the Tag Team Titles.

Unfortunately Jimmy hit Boogs in the back with his guitar, shattering it and breaking it in the process. Boogs held his arm and Shinsuke got in to help his partner, so hopefully he’ll be able to recover before WrestleMania.

There are still plenty of matches to be announced for WrestleMania, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Carmella and Queen Zelina vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

TBA:

Edge vs AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

