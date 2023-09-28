WWE Reveals Roman Reigns Will Defend the Undisputed Title Against a Surprising Opponent

Roman Reigns is finally set to make his return to WWE SmackDown, but that's not the only place the Tribal Chief is showing up. Reigns will be making an appearance at an upcoming House Show, which is a big enough deal unto itself, but he'll also be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship while he's there against an unexpected opponent. Anytime Reigns defends his Title it's noteworthy, but on October 14th Reigns will defend his Title against the former Honorary Uce himself Sami Zayn, so those who attend the show will get to see something pretty special. That house show is taking place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, but Reigns' tour isn't stopping there.

Reigns is set to return to SmackDown on October 13th at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then on October 14th, he'll make the stop at the House Show in Kansas City, and that will be followed by another appearance on the SmackDown that takes place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 27th (via Wrestle Ops).

The updated list of Roman Reigns’ confirmed upcoming appearances in WWE:



- #SmackDown, October 13th. BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.



- House Show, October 14th. T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Championship defense against Sami Zayn.



- #SmackDown, October 27th. Fiserv Forum in… pic.twitter.com/ovU1Nn60AL — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 27, 2023

During Reigns' absence, the Bloodline saga has continued on SmackDown, and Reigns will be walking into some changes. Jey Uso departed SmackDown and is now part of Monday Night Raw, while Jimmy Uso has aligned with Solo Sikoa and is sort of back in the Bloodline. Both Jimmy and Sikoa have also taken to doing things their own way without Heyman giving the okay in Reigns' absence, so there is likely going to be a confrontation when Reigns does make his return to the fold.

Speaking of Reigns, he was a major topic of conversation during a recent interview with The Rock. The Rock appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and revealed that his much-rumored match against Reigns was actually a lock for WrestleMania 39 at the beginning of 2022. Rock went on to say that they had a discussion about what the match could be and how to make it special, but that as time went on, they couldn't figure out that last ingredient to set it apart.

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Rock said. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"

"The north star thought was let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented. A match? Great. Roman's an incredible athlete. He's going to be on Mount Rushmore. The bigger thought was what can we do for the fans where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was."

Perhaps we'll get to see it happen down the road, but in the meantime, let us know what you want to see from Reigns' return to WWE in the comments. You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!