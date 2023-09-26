Roman Reigns's WWE Return Announced

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE programming in nearly two months. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was last seen on the August 11th edition of WWE SmackDown, getting laid out by the man he beat at WWE SummerSlam, Jey Uso. This angle was not done to set up a rematch between Roman and Jey but rather as a way to write Jey off of WWE SmackDown, as the former right hand man "quit" afterwards, taking his talents to Monday Night Raw the next month. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have carried The Bloodline story in the weeks since, running roughshod on the blue brand, but there has yet to be a clear picture of what's next for Roman specifically.

Roman Reigns Returning to WWE SmackDown Next Month

The Tribal Chief is returning soon.

As shared by the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Roman Reigns is advertised for the October 13th edition of WWE SmackDown. Barring any surprise appearances before then, this would mark Roman's first WWE TV appearance since the August 11th WWE SmackDown, making his absence over two months long.

SHOW UPDATE: Another @WWE Superstar is headed to Tulsa! Great new seats have been added so grab your tickets now and don’t miss the opportunity to see @WWERomanReigns live in action at BOK Center on October 13th!



🎟️: https://t.co/mfIJ6A09rj pic.twitter.com/bc41j5mhtI — BOK Center (@BOKCenter) September 26, 2023

Also advertised for this WWE SmackDown is John Cena, who is currently feuding with The Bloodline. Cena and Reigns have not been on the same WWE TV broadcast since December 2022.

What's Next For Roman Reigns?

Roman's next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense is reportedly set for WWE Crown Jewel in November, with his rumored opponent being AJ Styles. Styles is one of the few remaining main event talent that have not locked up with Roman during his current record-breaking reign, but that's not to say that these two are not familiar with one another.

Styles vs. Reigns has gone down on two separate occasions: WWE Payback 2016 and WWE Extreme Rules 2016. These matches were for Roman's WWE Championship, his first real run with a world title. Prior to that reign, Roman had won the WWE Title twice before but lost it shortly after. Look for Styles vs. Reigns to pick up steam on the October 13th WWE SmackDown, with potential involvement from both men's stables, The Bloodline and The OC.

After WWE Crown Jewel, WWE fans are likely looking at another extended absence for the Head of the Table. Signs are pointing to WWE Survivor Series in late November being headlined by a WarGames match between The Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. If Roman is not in the main event, chances are he won't be on the card at all.

WWE SmackDown returns to television this Friday, September 29th on FOX.