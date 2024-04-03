WWE Reveals Who Will Challenge NXT Tag Team Champions at Stand & Deliver

Tonight's WWE NXT was the final episode before Stand & Deliver, and one of the biggest revelations of the night had to do with the NXT Tag Team Championships. The Wolf Dogs Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker are currently ruling the division, but tonight three more teams battled it out for the shot at those Titles at Stand & Deliver. That included the LWO, The Good Brothers, and Axiom and Nathan Frazer, and the match was as frenetic as you would probably expect with the talent involved. The match would with a bit of an upset, as Axiom and Frazer walked away the winners, and they will compete for the Tag Team Championships at this weekend's premium live event.

Axiom and Frazer aren't the longest-tenured Tag Team by a mile, but they are synonymous with NXT, so they always had a chance to get the big win. The Good Brothers hit this final match with some momentum in NXT, and LWO is also coming off of a big win being their returned leader Rey Mysterio.

At one point Anderson threw Axiom off the turnbuckle, sending him right into the group of superstars at ringside, and Anderson would knock the bowling pins down again with a hop over the ropes. That led to Del Toro going off the top rope and colliding with the group for a third time, knocking everyone to the floor.

This led to a spot where Del Toro was vulnerable on the mat, and Frazer hit the splash off the top rope and went for the pin. Everyone else aside from Axiom was too far away to break it up, and with that pin Frazer and Axiom move on to face the Champions.

Breakker and Corbin have been a dynamite team since joining forces in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, where they would go on to defeat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to secure a shot at the Tag Team Titles. Those were held at the time by The Family, and the two teams would battle it out at NXT Battleground. That's where Breakker and Corbin would defeat them and become the new Champions, and since then Breakker has been drafted to SmackDown full-time.

It remains to be seen if they will continue to be Tag Champs and just pop up on SmackDown or if this will be the time to move those Championships to an NXT-only team. The latter seems more probable, but it's also kind of a shame if it happens, as Breakker and Corbin's partnership has been one of the year's most pleasant surprises. You can find the current card for Stand & Deliver below.

NXT Stand & Deliver Updated Card:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) vs Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will air on Saturday, April 6th on Peacock at 9 AM PT.

