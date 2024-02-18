Triple H Says Bron Breakker Has Unlimited Potential in Move to WWE SmackDown

Bron Breakker has had quite the last two weeks in WWE, and things only look to get better from here. Breakker won the Dusty Rhodes Classic alongside Baron Corbin at NXT Vengeance Day, and then went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships on this week's NXT. Then on Friday Nick Aldis revealed that Breakker was officially part of the SmackDown roster, bringing Breakker officially to the main roster. On Twitter Triple H took a picture with Breakker and went on to call this a big move for SmackDown, adding that Breakker has "unlimited potential." You can find the post below.

Breakker was already having a banner year before the Dusty Cup win, as Breakker appeared in the Royal Rumble and was made to look like a monster. Breakker even got a showcase against Intercontinental Champion Gunther during the match, and that was one of several huge moments for NXT superstars during the Rumble. During the NXT Vengeance Day conference call, ComicBook asked Shawn Michaels about those moments for the NXT talents, and he couldn't have been more proud.

"Well, look, obviously huge for them and huge for NXT," Michaels said. "I guess as I was telling them the other day, I had to pull them in Monday and just... Look, I'm so proud of all of them. Bron and Melo and Tiffany are sort of, I don't know, the foundational people that we built this around from certainly my beginning. And it's been just a heck of a journey with them."

"And I now know I think how Hunter feels all the time watching a locker room full of his NXT guys just doing such a fantastic job out there. You really do. You're so proud of them. And to your point, I think everybody had really fantastic moments," Michaels said. "It was fun and enjoyable for them. It was everything you wanted it to be and everything I think they hoped it would be. And that's always the best."

"And look, I'll never get tired of having Melo and Bron look at me from across the room and just come walking up and hugging them after doing such a fantastic job," Michaels said. "It is. It's the reason... I don't know, it's the reason that I do this, when you get to watch them, and the look on their face. It really is incredibly rewarding. And I know it doesn't... It's sentimental and wishy-washy and oh, lovey-dovey and all of that. And not nearly as cool, as I guess it should be. But for those of us going through it with them, it really is fantastic."

"And again, they've earned it, they deserve it. Tiffany was out there again looking like she belonged, just doing a spectacular job with the big kahunas of the WWE Women's Division. And out there and hanging tough. So, incredibly proud of everybody, and honestly, a really big, big day and a big spotlight for NXT," Michaels said.

