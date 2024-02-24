WWE's Bron Breakker Makes Commanding In-Ring SmackDown Debut

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has made some big moves for the blue brand lately, and the latest was signing free agent Bron Breakker to the SmackDown roster. After several weeks of negotiations, Aldis revealed Breakker as a SmackDown superstar last week, and tonight Breakker made his in-ring debut for the brand against Dante Chen. Breakker picked up Chen and slammed him down quickly, and after eating a dropkick, Breakker quickly rebounded and ran into Chen like a freight train, knocking Chen down with a shoulder tackle. Then Breakker built up speed again and delivered another powerful collision, setting him up for a spear and subsequently the win. Breakker won in dominating fashion, and should be a major player on SmackDown.

Granted, there wasn't much doubt about that for those who have watched him evolve over the past year in NXT. Breakker's had some welcome appearances on Raw since, but his biggest spotlight came at this year's Royal Rumble, where Breakker ended up looking like a monster. That was in part due to a thrilling clash with Gunther, who Breakker actually looked like a threat against.

During a conference call ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels was asked about those spotlight moments for Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, and Carmelo Hayes. Michaels said he now understands a bit of what Triple H felt with his NXT group previously, and Michaels couldn't be prouder of all the talent.

"Well, look, obviously huge for them and huge for NXT," Michaels said. "I guess as I was telling them the other day, I had to pull them in Monday and just... Look, I'm so proud of all of them. Bron and Melo and Tiffany are sort of, I don't know, the foundational people that we built this around from certainly my beginning. And it's been just a heck of a journey with them."

"And I now know I think how Hunter feels all the time watching a locker room full of his NXT guys just doing such a fantastic job out there. You really do. You're so proud of them. And to your point, I think everybody had really fantastic moments," Michaels said. "It was fun and enjoyable for them. It was everything you wanted it to be and everything I think they hoped it would be. And that's always the best."

"And look, I'll never get tired of having Melo and Bron look at me from across the room and just come walking up and hugging them after doing such a fantastic job," Michaels said. "It is. It's the reason... I don't know, it's the reason that I do this, when you get to watch them, and the look on their face. It really is incredibly rewarding. And I know it doesn't... It's sentimental and wishy-washy and oh, lovey-dovey and all of that. And not nearly as cool, as I guess it should be. But for those of us going through it with them, it really is fantastic."

"And again, they've earned it, they deserve it. Tiffany was out there again looking like she belonged, just doing a spectacular job with the big kahunas of the WWE Women's Division. And out there and hanging tough. So, incredibly proud of everybody, and honestly, a really big, big day and a big spotlight for NXT," Michaels said.

What did you think of Breakker's SmackDown debut? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!