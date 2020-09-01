WWE Reports Rey Mysterio Has a Serious Injury

✖

Rey Mysterio was supposed to face Seth Rollins on this week's Monday Night Raw for a chance at the No. 1 contender's spot for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. Unfortunately, the former WWE Champion was pulled from the match early in the show, with WWE reporting he had suffered a torn tricep the night before during a tag team match at the Payback pay-per-view. WWE's report stated, "Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at WWE Payback Sunday night, WWE.com has learned. Mysterio teamed up with his son, Dominik, to defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy at the live WWE Network special. He was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins on Raw in a match where the winner would advance to a Triple Threat Match later in the night, which would determine WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's opponent at WWE Clash of Champions. Dominik will replace his father in the bout."

As of now, it's unclear if the injury is apart of a storyline or is legitimate. Mysterio was shown on Raw still selling the eye "injury" he suffered at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in July, and a legitimate tricep tear could have him out of action through the end of the year. That's the same injury that has kept Edge on the shelf since his match with Randy Orton at the Backash pay-pey-view several months ago.

Over the summer it was reported that Mysterio was working WWE dates without a long-term contract. However in mid-August new reports came out via Dave Meltzer stating that the legendary luchador was sticking with the WWE on a new, long-term deal.

Check out the full results from Payback below:

(Kickoff) The Riott Squad def. The IIconics

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews

Big E def. Sheamus

Matt Riddle def. King Corbin

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Keith Lee def. Randy Orton

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio def. Seth Rollins and Murphy

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.