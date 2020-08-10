Rey Mysterio Reportedly Staying With WWE Despite AEW Contract Offer

✖

Rey Mysterio still hasn't appeared on WWE television since his traumatic eye "loss" at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. At the time it was reported that Mysterio was working without a WWE contract, and the company deliberately kept his health status up in the air in case he signed a new deal. While WWE still hasn't announced whether or not he has signed, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reportedly in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former WWE Champion is definitely staying with the company, though AEW did put up a good fight in trying to bring him in.

"I can't confirm pen to paper, but Rey Mysterio is staying, as was always the betting line outcome of this, but it's as close to official without confirmation of it being official, and obviously Dominik is a big part of that deal," Meltzer wrote. "AEW made an offer that equaled the WWE's per-match offer, but the WWE offer was higher because it was for more dates. We don't have a time frame past this new deal would be considerably longer than the previous (18 months) deal but not the five-years or longer deals that WWE has tried to get everyone on."

With Rey off television, Dominik has made it his mission to try and get revenge on Seth Rollins. Last week he successfully attacked Rollins and Murphy with a kendo stick, goading the "Monday Night Messiah" into accepting a match with him at SummerSlam. The 23-year-old will open Raw this week by signing both his official WWE contract and the contract for his debut match.

#WWERaw kicks off tonight as @35_Dominik will sign his official WWE Superstar contract AND sign to make his #SummerSlam showdown with @WWERollins official.@SamoaJoe will be moderating this intense dual contract signing! 📺 8/7 c @USA_Network https://t.co/8uQZ6nNYad — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

Dominik was famously involved in his first storyline back in 2005 when Rey and a then-heel Eddie Guerrero fought over custody of him in a ladder match. He began reappearing on WWE television in early 2019 when Mysterio was involved in a feud with Samoa Joe, and was later apart of Rey's WWE Championship feud with Brock Lesnar.

Here's everything announced for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw:

Dominik's Contract Signing

Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

Mickie James' Return From Injury

Asuka vs. Bayley (Asuka earns a Raw Women's Championship match if she wins)

Raw Underground

Retribution Appearance

Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.