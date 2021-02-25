WWE Stars, Fans Celebrate Ric Flair's 72nd Birthday
Ric Flair turned 72 years old on Thursday and WWE Superstars and fans alike took to social media to celebrate "The Nature Boy's" birthday. The Tennessee native is considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. And given his two WWE Hall of Fame inductions, 16 world championship reigns (or more depending on who you ask) and his countless classic matches, it's hard to argue that fact.
Check out some of the posts dedicated to Flair below and happy birthday to the kiss-stealin', wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin', jet flyin' son of gun!
Naitch
prevnext
Celebrating In Style! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/BvjcS2LaKO— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 25, 2021
Triple H
prevnext
There is only one (and the world could only handle one) Nature Boy @RicFlairNatrBoy. Happy birthday to the greatest of all time, my friend, Ric Flair! pic.twitter.com/OMWX23wBiU— Triple H (@TripleH) February 25, 2021
Charlotte
Happy Birthday Dad ❤️ I love you as big as the sky.
Butterfly kisses 🦋 @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/Zu8vauMmVG— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 25, 2021
prevnext
One more pic!
before my FIRST BIG match 🙏 in @WWENXT @RicFlairNatrBoy— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 25, 2021
#Tbt pic.twitter.com/xyfdsailq4
Cauliflower Alley Club
prevnext
Happy 72nd birthday to arguably the greatest professional wrestler to ever lace up a pair of boots the legendary "Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Here's to many more. 🍷🍾 pic.twitter.com/eHersz3w0r— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) February 25, 2021
Jimmy Hart
prevnext
Happy birthday to Ric Flair - Whooooooo Baby pic.twitter.com/27r9VbsA7z— Real Jimmy Hart (@RealJimmyHart) February 25, 2021
WWE
Happy Birthday, @RicFlairNatrBoy!
We'll never forget when @MsCharlotteWWE got ya GOOD on #Swerved.
▶️ https://t.co/7qOG2C91NV pic.twitter.com/ulhm8jC0TM— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 25, 2021
prevnext
Happy birthday to the legendary, @RicFlairNatrBoy! WOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/LQ28FYKtu1— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2021
Classic
prevnext
In honor of Ric Flair’s birthday, here’s the best wrestling segment ever 😂 pic.twitter.com/74rqX8hILm— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) February 25, 2021
Diamond
prevnext
Diamonds are forever, and so is "Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Happy No. 72 to The Man! pic.twitter.com/oMc4d72aGe— Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) February 25, 2021
GOAT
prevnext
Happy 72nd Birthday to Ric Flair.
✅ 9x NWA World Heavyweight Champion
✅ 7x WCW World Heavyweight Champion
✅ 3x WCW International World Heavyweight Champion
✅ 3x NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Champion
✅ 2x WWF Champion
✅ 1992 Royal Rumble winner
✅ 2x WWE HoFer
Legend 💪 pic.twitter.com/ix2zzX4i9I— Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) February 25, 2021
And Also This Guy's Mom
prev
Happy birthday to the stylin, profilin, limousine ridin, jet flyin, kiss-stealin, wheelin and dealin son of a gun, Ric Flair!!!
also happy bday to my mom or watever pic.twitter.com/7bGauRe5sm— Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) February 25, 2021