WWE Stars, Fans Celebrate Ric Flair's 72nd Birthday

By Connor Casey

Ric Flair turned 72 years old on Thursday and WWE Superstars and fans alike took to social media to celebrate "The Nature Boy's" birthday. The Tennessee native is considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. And given his two WWE Hall of Fame inductions, 16 world championship reigns (or more depending on who you ask) and his countless classic matches, it's hard to argue that fact.

Check out some of the posts dedicated to Flair below and happy birthday to the kiss-stealin', wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin', jet flyin' son of gun!

Naitch

Triple H

Charlotte

Cauliflower Alley Club

Jimmy Hart

WWE

Classic

Diamond

GOAT

And Also This Guy's Mom

