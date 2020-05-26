Ric Flair Makes His Pick for the Edge vs. Randy Orton Match at WWE Backlash

WWE is currently promoting Edge vs. Randy Orton at Backlash as "The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time," and on this week's Raw the company brought on the man many agree to be the greatest wrestler ever, Ric Flair, to give his two cents. "The Nature Boy" didn't question the bold claim made by the company (though he did say he was in some matches many agree are the greatest ever), and gave his prediction on who would win. To no real surprise, he picked his former Evolution stablemate Orton to come out on top.

"So the WWE reaches out to Naitch. And they say, 'Naitch, what in your opinion will be the outcome of what many consider to be the greatest wrestling match ever, Edge vs. Orton?' I said to myself, 'Ever since I quit limousine riding and jet flying, kiss stealing and wheelin' dealin,' and hung up my tights, the greatest in-ring performer today is Randy Orton. My main man, and the man who will beat Edge at Backlash.

Edge and Orton first clashed back at WrestleMania 36, with "The Rated-R Superstar" winning a Last Man Standing Match.

