WWE Issues Statement On Roman Reigns Following ‘Investigation’ Of SmackDown Incident

In an update to what happened to Roman Reigns at the close of SmackDown on Tuesday night, WWE has issued a (storyline) update on the incident.

If you didn’t see the show, Reigns was walking toward an interview position backstage to issue a SummerSlam challenge when three steel rigs fell on top of him. Everyone backstage panicked, but it turned out that Reigns was fine. Even so, the incident was played off as very strange as if someone instigated an attack.

WWE put out the following storyline-fueled statement on Friday:

Investigation details on Roman Reigns’ backstage incident on SmackDown LIVE In the final moments of this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns was intending to make a SummerSlam challenge from the backstage area, but The Big Dog just barely evaded sheer catastrophe when tons of steel beams came plummeting toward him. A preliminary investigation has found the incident Tuesday night involving Roman Reigns was caused by a forklift backstage carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured. Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.

So as of now, they are playing it off as an accident. With just one week until SummerSlam, WWE will need to announce an opponent for Reigns on this week’s go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Things will need to put into motion rather quickly.

Right now, it’s expected that Reigns will face Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam, so it’s likely some kind of involvement from Bryan will be revealed to be behind the attack as this story moves forward. But once again, the story wasn’t exactly given a whole lot of time to develop, so it will be interesting to see how they go about getting to that revelation over the course of just seven days. This is the type of incident that in the past WWE would have played out for several weeks, if not months.