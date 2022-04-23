WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

✖

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.

Another punch and was followed by a big chop to the chest, and then Jey hit another chop. Riddle came back with a kick to get some room and then he went for a dive but Jey caught him in the face with a quick punch, which led to Jey throwing Riddle into the steel steps. Jey then pulled a Randy Orton move out of his pocket and lifted Riddle above the announcer's table and slammed him down on top of it, and The Usos celebrated. When we came back from break Jey had Riddle in a hold back in the ring and then he hit an Enziguri to knock Riddle back down.

The Usos celebrated a bit and then Riddle came back with punches. They exchanged punches and then Riddle seemed to have the momentum after a big kick and another overhead kick. Riddle hit Jey in the corner twice and then threw Jey over top into the center of the ring. Riddle then went for several moves, including a Senton, but Jey evaded them all. Roman Reigns watched from backstage as Jey lifted Riddle but he landed on his feet and Riddle hit a Knee Strike. He went up top and hit the Floating Bro but Jey kicked out.

Riddle went for a move but Jey caught him and hit a move of his own. Then Riddle hit Orton's famous DDT on Jey, and Jimmy then got up on the ring apron but Orton picked him up and slammed him into the table. Riddle waited for Jey and went for the RKO, but Jey caught him and threw him up in the air for a Neckbreaker. It looked like Riddle was going to get pinned but he got his shoulder up just in time.

Jey taunted a bit but Riddle hit a running knee and then came back with a superkick. Jey went up top and went for a splash but Riddle got his knees up. He then caught Jey and covered him, and that was enough for the pin and the win. Reigns was visibly upset in the back as RK-Bro celebrated their win, we're sure The Usos aren't exactly thrilled to go backstage after the loss.

