Roman Reigns Pokes Fun at John Cena Fan Crying Over His SummerSlam Victory

Roman Reigns was victorious in his WWE Universal Championship match with John Cena this past weekend at SummerSlam, and he's been taking victory laps ever since. "The Tribal Chief" popped back up on Twitter on Tuesday when a video of a young Cena fan started going viral after he began crying when Reigns pinned him. Reigns retweeted the video and wrote back, "Your Tribal Chief keeps his promises kid. #ManOfMyWord." But like any good heel, he kept going. Reigns was a guest on The Bump this week and was asked about interaction and if he had a message for any other fans upset by Cena's defeat.

"Pertaining to the kid and the tweet, I'm just trying to be the good guy here," Reigns said. "John Cena let this kid down, you know what I'm saying? So I had to go out and I had to clean up the mess, that's the type of guy I am. That's why I'm the face of WWE. I'm out here making days just with a little retweet because John Cena couldn't get the job done. He ran his mouth, talked all that smack, got this poor little child, this precious little child (upset). If he would have been a fan, if he had been rooting for The Head of The Table, it would have been a victory celebration.

In an interview with On Demand Entertainment prior to SummerSlam, Reigns discussed which wrestlers he tries to emulate with his current character. One of them happened to be Ric Flair, one of the cockiest heels in pro wrestling history.

Bret Hart was always my guy," Reigns began. "I enjoyed that sports-centric, athletic type of performance that he put on. He was a pro wrestler's pro wrestler. His work ethic and the amount of dedication he put in is second to none. As I got older, you hear all the stories and all the respect that has shined on The Undertaker. I had a match with him, to be able to do it again would have been awesome. The meat of his career, when he was a weekly full-time performer, it would have been awesome to do a full tour to be able to go around the world and learn from him and experience what it's like to be in the ring with him night after night would have been really good. Right now, Ric Flair, in my own way...we're not the same type of performers or characters but there is a similar light that I'm trying to shine on my legacy and this portion of my career that he's known for.

"Elevating all talent, being consistent and durable for years and constantly pulling the best out of every single person in the ring with me," he continued. "These are traits that I'm trying to emulate."