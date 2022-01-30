WWE Royal Rumble: Edge & Beth Phoenix Claim Victory From Miz & Maryse

While this year’s Royal Rumble had its fair share of titans of professional wrestling butting heads, with Roman Reigns squaring off against Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley butting heads, and two Royal Rumble battle royales taking place, the tag-team match of the night pit two married couples against one another. With the rivalry between Edge and Miz building for weeks, the professional wrestlers partnered with their wives, Beth Phoenix and Maryse respectively, in a match that was definitely one of the most unique of this year’s Royal Rumble.

To say that Edge and Miz had bad blood with one another was an understatement, as late last year, Edge interrupted the Miz’s nuptials inside of the ring with a black tar bath that drenched the bride and groom in their wedding attire.

Aside from being a part of the WWE, both Miz and Maryse were also contestants on Dancing With The Stars as well as having their own reality show on the USA Network in The Miz & Mrs. Edge and Beth Phoenix are certainly no slouches, however, having held fifteen titles between the married couple. The battle between these teams in matrimony saw no punches held back, with Beth Phoenix even managing to powerbomb the Miz at one point and Maryse spinning around Edge from the top rope in response.

Ultimately, Edge and Beth Phoenix were able to end the match by delivering simultaneous glamazon slams on Miz and Maryse, taking the win for this match that had no belts on the line, but still had some stakes when it came to the married couples’ pride.

