WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

The road to WWE WrestleMania 40 is about to open. WWE Royal Rumble marks the first event that truly gives the Showcase of the Immortals its shape, as the winners of the men's and women's titular battle royals cement themselves as championship challengers come April. WWE has supersized WWE Royal Rumble in recent years, holding it at larger venues, and 2024's edition is no different. WWE Royal Rumble will emanate from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, a baseball stadium that seats over 42,000 in its stands alone. Considering the current free agent market and rumors surrounding the event, this year's WWE Royal Rumble has plenty of surprise entrant potential.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

(Photo: WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble goes down this Saturday, January 27th at 8 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. The festivities begin an hour earlier at 7 PM ET with a pre-show on WWE's social channels.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Card

(Photo: WWE)

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Akira Tozawa, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Chad Gable, Otis and 21 others TBA

Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri and 25 others TBA Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Betting Odds

(Photo: WWE)

Both champions are overwhelming favorites to retain their titles (via BetOnline). Roman Reigns holds massive -2500 odds to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against challengers Randy Orton (+800), AJ Styles (+1400), and LA Knight (+1400). The margin is only slightly narrower in the WWE United States Championship contest between Logan Paul (-2000) and Kevin Owens (+700).

In the Royal Rumbles Matches, CM Punk (+150) and Bayley (+135) are the current favorites to be the last person standing. Not far behind in the men's contenders are Cody Rhodes (+275) and Gunther (+300), while underdogs like The Rock (+700) and MJF (+1000) remain in the fold. Looking towards the women's, Becky Lynch (+200) and Jade Cargill (+300) are the closest behind Bayley, and surprise returns like Sasha Banks (+1200) and Liv Morgan (+1400) are also in contention.

WWE Royal Rumble goes down on Saturday, January 27th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for exclusive interviews and live coverage throughout the week.