Kurt Angle Hints at WWE Return For Royal Rumble or WrestleMania

Kurt Angle left his in-ring career in 2019. The Olympic Gold Medalist first leapt from the amateur mats to the squared circle in 1999 and quickly became one of the most successful stars of the WWF Attitude Era. Angle's career took him all over the world, from the main event of WWE WrestleMania to holding all the gold in TNA, until he eventually made his way back to WWE in 2017. That return kicked off with a WWE Hall of Fame induction and eventually transitioned into a part-time wrestling run that saw him lock up with stars like Triple H, Chad Gable, Samoa Joe, and others. Angle would lose his farewell match against Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35.

Even though he no longer wrestles, Angle still does make the odd appearance for WWE every now and then. He has been brought back for reunion shows, to special guest referee matches, and to maintain various other one-off roles.

Kurt Angle Sees WWE Return at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania

The Wrestling Machine expects to be back on WWE TV sooner than later.

Speaking at Steel City Comic Con, Kurt Angle noted that he is still on WWE's payroll, pointing to the fact that he could be used for either of WWE's big four premium live events in the near future.

"I do certain events with them. I'm still signed with them, I have a contract with WWE. I'm sure they're going to possibly use me for something at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble or something," Angle said. "They always come up with something. I'll eventually do something crazy with WWE and I'm sure I will in the future."

If and when Angle shows up on WWE programming again, it will not be in a physical capacity. While Angle has long professed his frustrations with how his in-ring career ended, he has been transparent about the fact that his body cannot go anymore.

"Yeah, I'll talk all day and night, but I'm not going to wrestle," Angle continued. "I'm 55 going on 80."

Angle did entertain an in-ring comeback when AEW came calling in its early years, but the two sides could not come to terms on a contract. That said, Angle did leave those conversations as a fan of AEW President Tony Khan, calling the young promoter a "good guy."