WWE: CM Punk Wants a Face-to-Face Meeting With Cody Rhodes Ahead of Royal Rumble

A lot of the biggest Superstars in the WWE have been talking a big game ahead of the Royal Rumble next weekend. Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk have all announced their plans to join the 30-man field at the Rumble, where the last man standing wins the right to challenge for a championship in the main event at WrestleMania. Each of them has spent time on TV discussing their plans and calling out other Superstars they plan to beat during the event, a process that has now pit Punk and Rhodes seemingly against one another.

CM Punk is looking to win the Royal Rumble and get back on top after returning to WWE late last year. Cody Rhodes is aiming to be the first man to ever win back to back Royal Rumbles and finally finish his story. These two will undoubtedly face each other in the ring during the Rumble later this month, but Punk is hoping they'll have a face-to-face meeting before that.

After Rhodes and McIntyre shared barbs in the ring on Monday Night RAW, Punk took to Instagram to call out Rhodes. "I think it's time you asked me what I want to talk about," Punk wrote, tagging Rhodes in the post. As he mentions, the two are set to face off on RAW next week.

CM Punk Calling Out Cody Rhodes

Monday night's post on Instagram isn't the first time since returning to WWE that Punk has called out Cody Rhodes. A few weeks ago, after making his in-ring return at a WWE Live event, CM Punk took some verbal shots at Cody Rhodes. He used Rhodes' famous "finishing the story" promo to generate some buzz against the fan-favorite Superstar.

"We are all in this together. When I wake up in the morning and somebody asks me how my day is, I say, 'Hey, I woke up this morning,'" Punk told the crowd at Madison Square Garden. "Everything else after that, I'm fortunate for. Every day I'm in this ring in front of all of you, I'm fortunate for. I came back to finish what I started. It starts tonight in the world's most famous arena, in front of you, the greatest fans on earth. I know I've got stiff competition, but I'm here to finish what I started. And when I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania? Ladies and gentlemen I'm here to let you know that isn't me finishing my story. That's just me getting started!"