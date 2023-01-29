WWE Superstar Asuka has made her return to WWE programming at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event with the return of her classic Kana vibes from New Japan Pro Wrestling and a new entrance in tow. Asuka has been missing from in ring action for the past few weeks as the Women's Division has largely been stacked in terms of the competition currently on television. But while she has been away, she's made a major return to the roster with a full blown makeover to emphasize that she's going to be a lot different than she was the last time around.

Touting new entrance music and a new mask, the real reveal came soon after when she removed the mask and revealed a full haircut and a brand new kind of face painted look. But as fans quickly spotted, it's not entirely new as she is tapping into the fact that she used to be known as Kana during her days in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and has simply returned to this more bloodthirsty fighting style for herself. Check it out below:

What Happens With Asuka's Return to the Royal Rumble?

Asuka returned as the 17th entrant to the Women's Royal Rumble match overall, and she continued to power through much of the competition thanks to her new attitude. It came with a much more aggressive type of fighting style as well, and it's likely something we will see continue to evolve even more so as the road to WrestleMania gets clearer.

It's highly likely Asuka will play a major part in it, especially with this huge makeover. It just remains to be seen where it all goes from here. As for the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event this year, the card and results so far break down as such:

Men's Royal Rumble Match – Winner: Cody Rhodes

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss

Women's Royal Rumble

Undisputed Universal WWE Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

What do you think of Asuka's new look for her return at the WWE Royal Rumble? What are you hoping to see from this return to her indie roots with this makeover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything wrestling in the comments!