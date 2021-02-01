WWE Royal Rumble: Kevin Owens Hits Roman Reigns With an Insane Senton Off a Forklift

✖

Though the night has seen Royal Rumble matches from the WWE that have done a fantastic job of kicking off 2021 for the wrestling organization, none have been more brutal than the match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, as Owens took to the sky to leap from a forklift and deliver a devastating Senton against the "Tribal Chief". With Reigns attempting to establish his dominance in the WWE, Owens has been his rival for the past few months, with the two banging against one anothers' heads in this bloody battle that determined who will wield the Universal Championship!

Since Roman Reigns return to World Wrestling Entertainment last year, the Tribal Chief has been tearing through any opponent that came his way, including his own family as he fought against his cousin Jey Uso time and time again, attempting to earn his self appointed title. This year's Royal Rumble gave Reigns the perfect opportunity to try to put his heated rivalry with Kevin Owens to bed, with the two fighting one another in a "Last Man Standing" match, wherein disqualifications are not a factor.

(Photo: WWE)

As the match continued, it spilled out into the arena, with Owens and Reigns fighting one another brutally outside of the squared circle. As Roman plowed through Kevin in a golf cart, Owens was eventually able to get the upper hand once again as he used a conveniently placed forklift to fly in the sky and deliver a terrifying senton onto Reigns laying below him. With Roman bleeding from the mouth, neither wrestler was refusing to give up, proving just how powerful and skilled they have become over the course of their careers.

Both of these wrestlers' futures are up in the air when it comes to Wrestlemania, though many fans are beginning to believe that Reigns might just face off against a certain family member that would truly cause some fan excitement in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! Needless to say, based on the match tonight, Reigns and Owens having a rematch for Wrestlemania certainly wouldn't be shunned by fans!

What has been your favorite match of the night to date for this year's Royal Rumble? Do you think that the rivalry between Reigns and Owens will continue into this year's Wrestlemania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!