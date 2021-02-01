Watch: Roman Reigns Runs Over Kevin Owens With A Golf Cart At Royal Rumble
It didn't take long for the Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens to spill into the backstage area of Tropicana Field during the Royal Rumble. After Reigns tossed Owens off the ThunderDome set through a table, very similar to how he did so on SmackDown recently, they fought backstage.
And once they got there, we got a spot that might have reminded some of Stadium Stampede at AEW Double Or Nothing last year. As Reigns was dazed on his feet, Reigns came crashing into him from the side of the screen with a golf cart.
Check out the footage below.
Chromatica 2 into Roman Reigns running Kevin Owens over with a golf cart #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QswohQ4Ksd— Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) February 1, 2021
