Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Trade Shots on Twitter Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins just can’t help themselves. The pair continued their build to this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Friday’s edition of SmackDown, trading another round of insults at the start of the show before Rollins threw down a challenge — if he and a tag partner could beat The Usos in the show’s main event then they’d be banned from ringside for Reigns’ next Universal Championship defense. Reigns agreed, only to then cost The Usos by nailing Rollins with a Superman Punch and causing a disqualification. “The Tribal Chief” explained his actions (while referring to Rollins as his “little brother” on Saturday.

“Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime,” Reigns wrote. Rollins then retorted with, “*ahem* ASKED to #SmackDown by Fox execs to inject some life into a show you’ve drained of it for the last 500whatever a— days. And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine.”

While their record in televised singles matches is actually an even 4-4, Rollins has consistently gotten the upper hand on Reigns when it comes to pay-per-views. He famously cashed in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 31 and pinned Reigns to become WWE Champion, then beat him cleanly at the 2016 Money in the Bank pay-per-view for his second world title reign (which ended moments later via a cash-in from Dean Ambrose).

Do you think Rollins will dethrone Reigns yet again this coming Saturday? Check out the latest lineup for the Royal Rumble below and let us know down in the comments!