News broke on Monday that former WWE Superstar Ryan Sakoda passed away at the age of 46 back on Sept. 2. The former Pro Wrestling Zero-One star signed a developmental deal in 2003, one that would see him quickly jump to the SmackDown roster as a tag team partner for Akio (Jimmy Yang) as Kyo Dai and henchman for Taijiri. He would be released a year later and wrestle in promotions such as Ultimate Pro Wrestling and Wrestling Society X. His last match, according to Cagematch, took place in 2007 against Frankie Kazarian.

PWInsider reported Sakoda’s passing but did not confirm a cause of death. He had reportedly recently been working at Disney’s Grand California hotel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This story is developing…