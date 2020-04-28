WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Samoa Joe Replace Jerry Lawler on WWE Raw
Samoa Joe made his first appearance on WWE television in more than two months this week, opening up Monday Night Raw as the third member of the Red Brand's commentary team. Joe had spent a number of weeks working the commentary desk in late 2019 while he recovered from a thumb injury and proved to be quite skilled at it. But once his injury healed he was right back to competing in the ring — right up until he suffered a concussion and was hit with a 30-day WWE Wellness Policy violation.
Numerous fans were also happy to see that Joe was replacing Jerry "The King" Lawler, who had been back on the commentary desk for the past couple of weeks and angered fans with his "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" comment directed towards Akira Tozawa.
Check out some of the reactions to Joe's return in the list below!
Hit the Button
Samoa Joe is back on #RAW, replacing Jerry “The King” Lawler on commentary.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/g4qwBNu3VF— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 28, 2020
Ya Love to See It
Love it pic.twitter.com/Fjtm7qe0oO— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) April 28, 2020
Oprah Approves
They took Lawler off commentary and Samoa Joe replaced him #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/UOsfRqdxW2— Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) April 28, 2020
Good Start
No Jerry Lawler
Samoa Joe is on commentary instead
& we actually have a interesting opening to Raw pic.twitter.com/4KVoVtMCQi— . (@IovelsX) April 28, 2020
Indeed He Is
I am soo happy Samoa Joe is on commentary. And not just because he might be replacing Jerry Lawler but also because he is really good at it. #RAW— Those Wrestling Girls (@TWrestlingGirls) April 28, 2020
Will Smith Approves
No more Jerry Lawler & Samoa Joe back...
Thank you @WWE 👏🏼 #RAW pic.twitter.com/GQzvqg4YGl— 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 (@iamJustinRitch) April 28, 2020
And the (Virtual) Crowd Goes Wild!
SAMOA JOE IS BACK ON #RAW!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1TyCfU4cNd— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) April 28, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.