WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Samoa Joe Replace Jerry Lawler on WWE Raw

Samoa Joe made his first appearance on WWE television in more than two months this week, opening up Monday Night Raw as the third member of the Red Brand's commentary team. Joe had spent a number of weeks working the commentary desk in late 2019 while he recovered from a thumb injury and proved to be quite skilled at it. But once his injury healed he was right back to competing in the ring — right up until he suffered a concussion and was hit with a 30-day WWE Wellness Policy violation.

Numerous fans were also happy to see that Joe was replacing Jerry "The King" Lawler, who had been back on the commentary desk for the past couple of weeks and angered fans with his "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" comment directed towards Akira Tozawa.

Check out some of the reactions to Joe's return in the list below!