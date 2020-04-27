Samoa Joe Reportedly Returning to WWE Raw Commentary Desk

Samoa Joe hasn't been on WWE television since early February, but the latest report from Pro Wrestling Sheet indicates he'll be back in the very near future. According to Ryan Satin Joe was at the WWE Performance Center for at least one of the two episodes of Raw the company is pre-taping, where he'll be on the commentary team. The former United States Champion was moved ot the announcer's desk in late 2019 while healing from a thumb injury and received positive feedback from fans, but by early January he was healthy enough to get involved in the Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins feud.

Shortly after his last match, an eight man tag match involving himself, Owens and the Vikings Raiders against Rollins, The AOP and Murphy, it was reported that Joe had suffered a concussion while filming a commercial for Raw. On top of that he was hit with a 30-day suspension for a WWE Wellness Policy violation.

Last August Joe sat down with the Gorilla Position podcast and discussed his numerous fruitless attempts at becoming a world champion in WWE. Despite being heavily decorated from his runs in Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling and NXT, Joe has failed on numerous occasions to win either the WWE or WWE Universal Championships.

"You know what, honestly, time and where we're at in the story," Joe said. "In terms of what the future holds I'm pretty confident about it. Let me put it this way, I've faced a lot worse odds in overcoming things and I'm pretty confident of overcoming this one."

He was then asked if holding either title was important to him.

"For my legacy and for what the fans who have followed me throughout my career, it's very important. For me personally, I find a great amount of enjoyment in what I do. I'm able to do what I do around the world, this is my dream job and I love it," he said. "That being said, it's also very important to me, damn it. Are you crazy? Of course, it's important to me and my legacy. It's important to both."

