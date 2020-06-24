Sarah Logan Confirms She's Stepping Away From Wrestling After WWE Release

Sarah Logan was one of the 30+ wrestlers who was released by WWE back on April 15 as part of a cost-cutting measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reports quickly came out stating that WWE had every intention of bringing her back, and she was even mentioned several times on the following episode of Raw. And yet she still hasn't popped up since. On Tuesday Logan took to Instagram to announce that she would be stepping away from wrestling altogether to focus on other ventures, such as The Wild and Free TV YouTube channel she started with her husband Raymond Rowe (Erik of the Viking Raiders).

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future," Logan wrote. "Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it's time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that's the best way to keep up. We're releasing some awesome content. I don't say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line."

Logan signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2016 and worked primarily as a member of the Riott Squad on the main roster. This week's Raw saw the group's other members — Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott — tease some sort of reunion.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.