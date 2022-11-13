Returning WWE Star Accused of Stealing Another Wrestler's Look

Sarah Logan made her official return to WWE television on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, accompanying Erik and Ivar to the ring as they took out members of both Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma. Logan came out sporting a much more intimidating look, but fans were quick to point out that it looked incredibly similar to former Ring of Honor star Max the Impaler. Max has wrestled in a number of promotions since ROH initially shuttered, including The NWA, Impact Wrestling and GCW. They were on the NWA Hard Times 3 card on Saturday, beating Natalia Markova in a Casket Match.

You can see some of the reactions fans had regarding Logan's look below, including one from Max. Do you think she outright stole The Impaler's look? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!