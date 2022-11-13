Returning WWE Star Accused of Stealing Another Wrestler's Look
Sarah Logan made her official return to WWE television on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, accompanying Erik and Ivar to the ring as they took out members of both Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma. Logan came out sporting a much more intimidating look, but fans were quick to point out that it looked incredibly similar to former Ring of Honor star Max the Impaler. Max has wrestled in a number of promotions since ROH initially shuttered, including The NWA, Impact Wrestling and GCW. They were on the NWA Hard Times 3 card on Saturday, beating Natalia Markova in a Casket Match.
You can see some of the reactions fans had regarding Logan's look below, including one from Max. Do you think she outright stole The Impaler's look? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
A Bit of a Resemblance
Verified
Bitch stole my look: Max The Impaler and Sarah Logan edition 😂.
Follow and watch Max’s matches if you are not familiar! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/O9ERMi8x7Q— 🎄Kate | Fightful | Mark Order 🎅🏻 (@MissKatefabe) November 12, 2022
You Make the Call!
Who does it better?
RT: Max The Impaler
LIKE: Sarah Logan pic.twitter.com/CBQjdFImV4— One Stop Wrestling (@1Stop_Wrestling) November 12, 2022
Bar for Bar
Max The Impaler watching Sarah Logan’s debutNovember 12, 2022
A Thief?
Damn so the just straight up stole Max The Impaler’s look and gave it to Sarah Logan. Smfh. #SmackDown— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) November 12, 2022
Not Quite The Same Level
Look, I absolutely love Sarah Logan but her new look makes me think of if you wanted Max the Impaler but instead you got the Wish version. pic.twitter.com/sEBiwPeGu2— Sewer Goblin (@ShaggyWarhol) November 12, 2022
Does That Sound Familiar?
max the impaler watching sarah logan’s debut pic.twitter.com/Z2GO9HSWgY— brandy (@MAXXlNE) November 12, 2022