WWE Fans Discover Bizarre Stat About Sasha Banks' Reigns as Raw Women's Champion

Sasha Banks is easily one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE today, and as a member of the Four Horsewomen she's regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. And yet, despite her massive popularity online, Banks' resume of accolades falls a bit short compared to the other members of the backstage faction. Charlotte Flair has more championship reigns than any woman on the roster, Bayley was the first Grand Slam Champion and was double-belted months before "The Boss" and Becky Lynch was the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event, holding both of the women's championships at the same time. Meanwhile, Banks is a former NXT Women's Champion and is currently on her second reign with the women's tag titles.She finally stamped her name in the championship record books a couple of weeks back by winning the Raw Women's Championship a record fifth time from Asuka, but fans noticed something odd about those reigns.

Banks is the fifth woman behind Flair, Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey to hold the title for at least 100 days. But, for some bizarre reason, WWE has never booked her to have a successful title defense.

One of the major reasons for this can be traced back to 2016, when Banks and Flair traded the title back and forth while feuding on Raw from July to December of that year. Banks would beat "The Queen" for the title on three separate occasions (all of which took place on Raw), only for Flair to win it back at a pay-per-view event. The closest Banks ever got to a successful defense was during her third reign, when she and Flair ended a title match via a double count-out draw on the Nov. 28, 2016 Raw episode.

Banks will make the first defense of her fifth reign at SummerSlam on Aug. 23 against Asuka. "The Empress" will also challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the same night. Do you think Banks will finally get a successful title defense that has bizarrely eluded her for so long? Let us know down in the comments!

Check out the full card for the show below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.