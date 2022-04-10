WWE’s Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods, and The Bella Twins Arrive at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

While there are a multitude of major award shows happening at the moment, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is always one of the most entertaining each and every year, and this year is set to be no different. It’s also going to have several WWE Superstars in attendance and amongst the nominations, as Sasha Banks and Xavier Woods are both nominated for categories this year, and they’ve arrived at the big show looking ever so stylish. They weren’t alone either, as one picture form the orange carpet also shows the Bella Twins in attendance as well as Chloe and Halle, and you can check out all of the photos from the event below.

Banks is nominated for Favorite Female Sports Star this year alongside Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and more, while Woods, who is also a host on G4, is nominated for Favorite Male Creator alongside Ninja, Ryan’s World, and more. You can find both of the categories and all of their nominees below.

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, and the event is airing live now. The event will feature 1,000 epic slimming and plenty of other pranks, so those who go to the stage to pick up their awards should prepare for some slime to come their way before the event is all said and done.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime,” Cosgrove said. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!” Gronkowski then sai “I’ve always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!”

There will also be several first-time nominees this year, including Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, and Doja Cat. Meanwhile Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, iCarly, Cobra Kai, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series all scored four nominations each.

