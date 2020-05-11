WWE Fans Split Over Seth Rollins' New Entrance Theme
Seth Rollins arrived on Sunday night to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. But when it was time for his entrance, fans watching at home didn't hear the old guitar riffs and singer screaming "BURN IT DOWN!" Instead Rollins arrived to an operatic theme, one that felt like it had been pulled out of a church choir. The reaction to the change was noticeably divided on social media — some fans had grown to love the over-the-top guitar theme Rollins had used since his split from The Shield, while others pointed out the new theme was a much better fit.
What an ENTRANCE by @WWERollins at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/FpBho3JntL— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
Rest In Power
RIP Burn It Down 2017-2020 :( #MITB pic.twitter.com/Wqi2KQ979U— Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) May 11, 2020
RIP, Burn It Down. #MITB— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 11, 2020
Rejection
Getting rid of Seth Rollins’ iconic “Burn it Down” theme? #MITB pic.twitter.com/tKiuTUBRGn— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 11, 2020
Seth Rollins got a new theme #MITB pic.twitter.com/bSTjy45x3e— Isaiah (Follow/Like limit) (@isaiassuazo223) May 11, 2020
When seth change his theme outta nowhere........#MITB pic.twitter.com/f28FeW83Ve— 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓 𝕳𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖄 #RIPKobe (@DaRealBeezyJay) May 11, 2020
Oh no...
He new entrance theme song looks like Mordecai 🙏👼 pic.twitter.com/lPAhCENTZn— 김로빈 (Robin) _ KOR 🇰🇷 (@xSEAMF1E9XGPwLA) May 11, 2020
Fits Like a (Black) Glove
This new theme is great, fits the character really well instead of the generic "haha I'm a wrestler and thats the entirety of my gimmick " character. This is the best Seth Rollins there has ever been— Spidey Boi (@ColinThomas8194) May 11, 2020
I'd Just Like to Say...
Seth Rollins new theme is actually cool and fits the Messiah gimmick pic.twitter.com/PxfJ4oaYXC— Nadia (@VinaMkayce) May 11, 2020
Maybe It's Better
Seth Rollins has a new theme song that replaces his old, metal, aggressive song. Hmmm, his new theme song sounds like a Final Fantasy video game song. Fits his Monday Night Messiah character better than his old theme song. #MITB— Alexander The Great (ATG, Liv Morgan's Hype Man) (@WWETheAlexander) May 11, 2020
