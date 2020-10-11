Seth Rollins Says He Never Wants to Wrestle Matt Riddle in a WWE Ring

✖

Seth Rollins was selected fourth overall during Night One of the 2020 WWE Draft, sending the "Monday Night Messiah" to the Friday Night SmackDown roster for the first time in his career. Rollins appeared during the Watch Along for Friday's show and at one point was asked about potential future opponents on the Blue Brand. Matt Riddle's name came up, which Rollins quick shot down by saying, "I've got no interest in facing Matt Riddle at any point in my career, so he can go to Raw as far as I'm concerned."

This immediately led to speculation that there might be some real-life heat between the two, though Rollins didn't elaborate any further.

Well damn that’s interesting pic.twitter.com/PK7jRqEKpC — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) October 10, 2020

It's possible that Rollins' aversion to Riddle has to do with the Candy Cartwright situation. For those unaware, Cartwright (Samantha Tavel) came forward with accusations of sexual assault against Riddle during the Speaking Out movement over the summer. Riddle has since released multiple statements, one of which included him publicly admitting he cheated on his wife, claiming his innocence and WWE has repeatedly stood by him. Tavel has since filed a lawsuit against Riddle, the WWE, EVOLVE and former booker Gabe Sapolsky.

There's also speculation that previous comments made by Riddle's wife made towards Rollins' fiancee Becky Lynch and her appearance on Instagram. Either way, it doesn't sound like Rollins will be willingly wrestling Riddle anytime soon.

The second half of the 2020 WWE Draft takes place this Monday. Here's the draft pool of available wrestlers for Raw and SmackDown to select:

Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay,

Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn