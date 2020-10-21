Seth Rollins Gives His Thoughts on Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

✖

Seth Rollins appeared on this week's episode of The Bump and was asked to give his thoughts on Roman Reigns' new persona as "The Tribal Chief" and the reigning WWE Universal Champion. Rollins and Reigns are back on the same brand for the first time in a while thanks to the WWE Draft, ad this marked the first time we got to heart the other Shield member address Reigns' heel turn. According to Rollins, this new identity fits right in line with how Reigns really is.

"For anyone who knows Roman Reigns for as long as I have, you're going to know this isn't new," Rollins said. "Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him. He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way. He's kind of just got a different lease on the situation, You're seeing the true Roman Reigns right now. Obviously, physically, he took his time off seriously, he's in the best shape that he's ever been in. His in-ring performances have followed suit. I say kudos to Roman Reigns for finally taking the bull by the horns, instead of riding the bull."

The other third of The Shield, Jon Moxley, said in an interview with The Sun last month that he fully supports what Reigns is doing alongside Paul Heyman.

The concept of him and Paul Heyman — that was very cool to me. I think that's gonna work out really good," Moxley said. All my friends there (WWE) I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great."

Moxley's departure from WWE back in April 2019 marked the end of The Shield's run in WWE. Reigns said in a fan Q&A recently that he doesn't see a Shield reunion ever happening again.

"I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back," Reigns said. "We were so good and honestly I think we did the reunion thing a few years ago a little too much. We're one of the only factions who came into it as no-namers and then walked out and had our final group hug as world champions."

Reigns will defend his Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell I Quit Match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this Sunday. As of now, Rollins is not booked for the show.