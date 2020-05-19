Search For Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Ended By Coast Guard

After two days of searching for missing former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, the United States Coast Guard has reportedly called off their search. A new update from TMZ Sports on Tuesday morning read, "We know there was at least one boat still searching for Gaspard on Tuesday morning ... but it's become clear the chances of finding the ex-WWE star are fading fast." Gaspard is still considered missing after he and his son were pulled out into open water by a riptide at Marina del Rey in Venice Beach. Lifeguards swam out to save the two and rescued Gaspard's son (upon his request), but they were unable to reach him before he was submerged by a large wave.

The 39-year-old's family released a statement via several wrestlers' Twitter accounts on Monday night.

. @Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) May 19, 2020

After competing in the second season of Tough Enough, Gaspard made his pro wrestling debut in 2003 and trained at the Ohio Valley Wrestling promotion in Louisville. In 2006 he made the jump to WWE's main roster alongside JTG as the tag team Cryme Tyme. After briefly getting released in 2007, Gaspard would continue to work for the company until 2010. He continued to wrestle on the independent scene up through this past January while also working on his acting career. His filmography includes Get Hard, Brothers, Birds of Prey (performing stunts during action scenes), Big Time Rush, Key & Peele, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and In The Cut.

Since the news first broke numerous WWE Superstars have taken to social media to pray for Gaspard to be found.

We will continue to provide more information as it become available.

