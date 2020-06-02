Shawn Michaels Gives His Prediction for Edge vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

As WWE continues to promote Edge vs. Randy Orton at Backlash as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," the company has brought a few legends onto Raw to argue over who they think will win the match. Last week it was Ric Flair, and this week "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels stopped by to give his two cents. During his video promo Michaels pointed out some of his own great matches, including his ladder match with Razor Ramon at WrestleMania X, the Ironman Match with Bret Hart at WrestleMania XII and his two Mania matches with The Undertaker.

He then admitted that Edge and Orton had to chance to live up to the hype WWE was setting for them.

"Edge, Randy Orton, you two have set this stage for the greatest wrestling match ever," Michaels said. "And I've got to be honest, I think you can deliver on it. The question is, who is going to come out on top? Yeah, it's a little bit of bias. Yeah, it's a little bit personal. But I've got to go with Edge. I'm going to believe that time, wisdom, knowledge, and even dare I say, a little faith, gives Edge the edge."

