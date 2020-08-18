WWE Fans Call out Shawn Michaels for Not Selling Randy Orton's Punt
This week's Monday Night Raw ended with Randy Orton sneaking into the ring and nailing Shawn Michaels with an RKO and a Punt Kick. The attack led to a brawl between "'The Viper" and reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, but a large group of fans noticed something was off about the segment. All of Orton's previous punt victims — Edge, Christian, Big Show, Ric Flair — took the Punt Kick as a knockout shot. And yet Michaels was still conscious enough to crawl to the corner and immediately start working his way to his feet. Fans, along with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, took to Twitter to call out Michaels for "no-selling" the move.
Take a look at the footage below and see for yourself. Do you think Michaels no-sold the move? Let us know down in the comment section.
#TheViper just PUNTED @ShawnMichaels!
It's @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @RandyOrton for the #WWEChampionship SUNDAY at #SUMMERSLAM!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/o72qw4kL2D— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
Bully Ray Is Not Pleased
An RKO and a punt to the head from Randy FUCKING Orton and Shawn is on his feet??????????????????#WWERaw@BustedOpenRadio— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 18, 2020
What History Tells Us
Shawn Michaels doesn't lay down for anybooooody 😂— BMDinTDOT (@BMDinTDOT) August 18, 2020
Maybe...
Shawn Michaels was wearing NXT merch that’s why he didn’t sell the RKO & Punt kick & got right back up pic.twitter.com/XUhNqGRyxo— . (@IovelsX) August 18, 2020
Point!
Cottage cheese brain Christian watching Shawn Michaels no sell the punt in the last 2 minutes of Raw pic.twitter.com/zGue5qRqUL— kylian mbappe stan account (@GARDNERWINSHEW) August 18, 2020
Unhappy Fans
- Shawn Michaels is arguably Top 3 all time as an in-ring performer. But his "sell" of Orton's RKO and punt kick was shockingly horrible. #RAW— Luis Hernandez = Ratings (@Mr_Nine73) August 18, 2020
Nothing Was THIS Bad!
You're upset Shawn Michaels didn't sell the punt long enough? have you never seen a HBK match? #raw pic.twitter.com/luyTJ6oSjm— Rob MacIrog (@therealpinoyrob) August 18, 2020
SMH
Randy Orton punt kicks and wrestlers sell it the point they legit look like light their lights were knocked out and done. And then there's Shawn Michaels who rolls a round a bit, looks bored, and no sells it. Almost even got up. Smh... #wwe #RAW #WWERAW https://t.co/48DfiXl0rJ— Chi Rican (@chi_rican) August 18, 2020
