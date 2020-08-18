WWE Fans Call out Shawn Michaels for Not Selling Randy Orton's Punt

This week's Monday Night Raw ended with Randy Orton sneaking into the ring and nailing Shawn Michaels with an RKO and a Punt Kick. The attack led to a brawl between "'The Viper" and reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, but a large group of fans noticed something was off about the segment. All of Orton's previous punt victims — Edge, Christian, Big Show, Ric Flair — took the Punt Kick as a knockout shot. And yet Michaels was still conscious enough to crawl to the corner and immediately start working his way to his feet. Fans, along with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, took to Twitter to call out Michaels for "no-selling" the move.

Take a look at the footage below and see for yourself. Do you think Michaels no-sold the move? Let us know down in the comment section.