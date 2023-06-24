WWE's Shayna Baszler Reveals How She and Ronda Rousey Want to Approach Opponents Storyline

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have become a powerhouse in WWE since they joined forces, and currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Both stars wanted to work together for quite some time, but there's always been talk of Baszler and Rousey eventually facing off against each other in fan circles, and so far they've never faced each other one-on-one during their time in WWE. In a new interview with Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews, Baszler revealed that she and Rousey have discussed how they might approach that match and the build to it, and it would draw directly from their MMA roots (H/T Fightful).

"I mean, we've talked about – so in Combat Sports, it's kind of this rule in MMA or amateur wrestling, Jujitsu, whatever – It's kind of a thing where if I have the title, and my teammate works their way up through tournament and takes out everyone and earns their spot, as my friend, it would be disrespectful for me to deny them that or to refuse to give them that opportunity," Baszler said. "It's almost offensive if the person bows out like, 'Oh, she's my teammate. I'm not gonna be --' like, Wait, you don't think I have I can defend against you, what's up?"

"We have talked about how that story hasn't really been told in a pro wrestling sense. It's always like someone angry turning, whatever. A miscue, that's whatever it is, but the story of how combat sports is, I think there's an opportunity and untouched story along that path as well," Baszler said.

"All that being said, you know, we have these [the Women's Tag Titles] to defend. If that comes along, you know, that comes along. It's not like – I don't know, we'll see what happens. Like I said, we don't want to be stuck in that mode where we have these so we're not looking at the singles titles anymore. So we'll see what happens," Baszler said.

It does seem like a feud between the two is destined to happen down the line, and that has been something fans have wanted to see for a long time. The idea of drawing from their history in combat sports seems like a perfect path for a feud, so hopefully, when it does happen, there's some element of that idea in the mix. Next up for WWE is Money in the Bank, and you can find the full card for the event below.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Bloodline Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE's Money in the Bank kicks off on Saturday, July 1st at 3 PM EST, and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

What do you think of Baszler and Rousey's idea for a one-on-one encounter? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!