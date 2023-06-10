WWE Unifying NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

There have been some questions regarding how the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships will be used ever since Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to WWE SmackDown, but now WWE has revealed their plan. On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Fyre and Dawn came out to the ring but they didn't get very far into a promo before being interrupted by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Baszler and Rousey took a few verbal jabs at Fyre and Dawn before saying they wanted their Titles, and a challenge was made. Dawn then said it would be to unify the Titles, and Fyre accepted the challenge.

Baszler picked up the microphone first, saying "You two want to call yourself the Women's Tag Team Champions huh? Let me ask you a question. How much do you know about the history of those Titles right there? See, I'm the reason those Titles were even created. Technically those Shayna Baszler commemorative Tag Titles are mine."

Rousey then jumped in, noting a lack of competition in the division. "I've been crunching some numbers, and we've run through this division so fast we're going to be hungry soon. It made me realize, this division isn't big enough for the two of us. We want yours," Rousey said.

Fyre and Dawn didn't seem to be that distraught. "So you two want to face us in a Unification match? How exciting. Title vs Title," Dawn said. Fyre then jumped in, keeping it simple and to the point. Fyre said "We accept", and soon Dawn and Fyre were both hitting Rousey and Baszler.

The two teams fought in the ring for a bit, with Dawn pushing out Rousey. Baszler then started punching Dawn, but Fyre was back up and slammed Baszler down with authority. Rousey and Baszler ended up outside of the ring but Rousey had to hold Baszler back from jumping back in, and Fyre and Dawn looked more confident than ever.

Tonight's SmackDown is set to clear several Championship questions up, as there will be a new Championship presented to Asuka, which should clear up the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships being on the opposite brands at the moment. This will also have an effect on the NXT Title picture, as NXT won't have their own Tag Titles anymore regardless of who wins. That said, this will open things up for the Women's Tag Division as a whole, as it is likely that WWE will utilize Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Tag Teams for those Titles, which is what they were originally supposed to do.

