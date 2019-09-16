WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura Retains Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions

Shinsuke Nakamura has built some momentum in recent weeks thanks to a new viciousness and Sami Zayn bringing the noise as his mouthpiece. Together they’ve put the Intercontinental Championship back in the spotlight, but The Miz hasn’t been impressed and wants to take back the title he says he brought prestige too during his last run with the belt. The two clashed tonight in the ring, and now Nakamura has retained his Intercontinental Championship.
Shinsuke and Zayn have played the odds game against Miz at every corner in the weeks leading up to the match, and tonight was no different, as Zayn definitely played a part in the result, distracting the referee at one point when Miz had Nakamura pinned.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Now we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a rematch between these two superstars, as we’re sure The Miz won’t take this loss lying down.
You can check out the full Clash of Champions card below.
Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
Intercontinental Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
What did you think of the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!