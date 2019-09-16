WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura Retains Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions

Shinsuke Nakamura has built some momentum in recent weeks thanks to a new viciousness and Sami Zayn bringing the noise as his mouthpiece. Together they’ve put the Intercontinental Championship back in the spotlight, but The Miz hasn’t been impressed and wants to take back the title he says he brought prestige too during his last run with the belt. The two clashed tonight in the ring, and now Nakamura has retained his Intercontinental Championship.

Shinsuke and Zayn have played the odds game against Miz at every corner in the weeks leading up to the match, and tonight was no different, as Zayn definitely played a part in the result, distracting the referee at one point when Miz had Nakamura pinned.

Now we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a rematch between these two superstars, as we’re sure The Miz won’t take this loss lying down.

You can check out the full Clash of Champions card below.

Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Fire & Desire

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

What did you think of the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz?