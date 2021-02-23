WWE's Latest Signing Class Reportedly Includes Son of WWE Legend

✖

WWE's latest crop of talent signings started their training at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, according to a report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson. The full class will be confirmed by WWE soon (likely later this week), but Johnson was able to confirm 10 names in the class. A few of the names have already appeared on WWE television — namely Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly), Cora Jade (Elayna Black), Karissa Rivera and Zoey Stark — while others were confirmed in previous reports and announcements — Angela Arnold, Christina Brigham (Casanova), Parker Boudreaux, Anthony Henry, Christian Hubble (Blake Christian).

But the list also included Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of WCW legend Rick Steiner and nephew of former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner. Billed at six-feet, 230 pounds, Rechsteiner was signed to the Baltimore Ravens as a fullback back in April 2020 but was released four months later. Between their stints in WCW and WWE, Rick and Scott held tag team championship gold a combined nine times.

Triple H indicated Rechsteiner was on his way to the company during a media conference call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

"I'm incredibly excited with Parker Boudreaux coming in," he said. "Bronson Rechsteiner. We have a lot of people coming in the door. Just as I am about people who have been here for a while like Rik Bugez and a lot of people that are at the door, but COVID has slowed it down. They are right there. When I say the future is bright, that is what I'm talking about. The ability for the people who are on deck to explode into growth and be the next star and megastar. Yes, they have to be given the opportunity and platform, but a lot is the performer."

On top of all these signings, WWE also recently picked up former Impact stars The Rascalz (now known as MSK, who won the 2021 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic), Taya Valkyrie and Eli Drake (who debuted at TakeOver as LA Knight).

Of all the signings WWE has recently made, who do you see having the brightest future with the company? Let us know your picks in the comments below!