NXT Signee Addresses the Comparisons to Brock Lesnar

News broke earlier this month that former University of Central Florida offensive lineman Parker Boudreaux had signed a developmental contract with the WWE. Billed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, the Florida native has an uncanny resemblance to former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar, so much so that Paul Heyman and Matt Riddle have even started hyping him up on Twitter.

On Wednesday Bourdreaux outright addressed those comparisons, taking to Twitter to say, "I'm not the next Lesnar. I'm the first Parker Boudreaux."

I’m not the next Lesnar. I’m the first Parker Boudreaux😈 #staywoke — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 17, 2021

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler. Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

He looks just like Brock Lesnar but younger and doesn’t hate me enough to refuse a match with me yet, Awesome! 🤙 #stallion #bro #thenextbigthing pic.twitter.com/piB5u9PKEq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 5, 2021

Interviews with Lesnar are incredibly rare, so "The Beast Incarnate's" opinions of the prospect are unknown. Boudreaux has already developed a nickname for himself, "The Destroyer of Gods."

Triple H discussed the comparisons during a media conference call last week.

"It's funny, people look at somebody like Parker and they go, 'Oh my God, he looks like Brock Lesnar,'" Triple H said (h/t Wrestling Inc). "So immediately, they go, 'Oh, he's the next big thing, and he's got a big personality.' We'll see what he can do. For all of this, you have to be ready to be a performer. Even Brock Lesnar wasn't a guy as amazing, and Parker is as well, as amazing as an athlete as he is [now]. You got to be trained, you got to know what you're doing. Everything's has got to be done safely. Everybody that we bring in the door, you want to succeed to the best of their ability and their capability."

"I am incredibly excited about Parker Boudreaux coming in," he later added. "[We also have] Bronson Rechsteiner, we have a lot of people coming in the door. Just as I am about people that have been here for a while, like Rik Bugez and a lot of people that are in the door and at the cusp, COVID has slowed that down, but they're right there. When I say the future is bright, that is what I'm talking about. The ability for those folks that are in those positions, in those on deck positions to be able to explode into growth and be the next, I want to use the 'next big thing' because everybody thinks about Brock. But to be that next big star, that next mega star, and they want to put it on everybody else's development.