Former Impact Champion Signs With WWE

✖

PWInsider reported on Sunday via multiple sources that Taya Valkyrie has signed a contract with WWE and will join the NXT brand. Valkyrie was reportedly backstage at this week's NXT taping and won't be confirmed for the company until the next signing class is announced. Valkyrie first broke out on the independent scene during her time in Lucha Libre AAA, holding the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship three times (which she still currently holds). American audiences first met her in 2016 when she arrived in Lucha Underground alongside Johnny Mundo (John Morrison, who she is now married to).

Valkyrie and Morrison both jumped to Impact Wrestling in 2017, eventually resulting in Valkyrie breaking the record for longest reign as Impact Knockouts Champion at 377 days beginning in January 2019. She was written off Impact last month when it was revealed she shot John E. Bravo in an attempt to stop Rosemary from marrying him (long story there).

Morrison is already back on WWE's main roster, having worked alongside The Miz since January 2020.

Valkyrie will be the latest star to make the jump from Impact over to WWE. The company recently picked up two-thirds of The Rascalz in Dezmon Xavier and Zachary Wentz, repacking them as Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK.

During a media conference call earlier this week, Triple H teased that the next signing class will feature a massive wave of new stars for the Women's Division. He also talked about the possibility of a new Women's Championship being introduced to the brand.

"I think those conversations happen. I think you are always looking to make it everything that it can be [but] you also want to make sure that you don't water things down. I'm not a big believer in having 38 titles in organizations that are just like everybody's constantly just making their way to a different title at any given time and I don't believe that it's always about those championships, there is different storytelling, but that's definitely a thought that's in mind and we'll see where it goes," he said. "I think, especially as the women's division has increased in size, people were talking about that a few years ago, but I don't believe that the depth and the size of it was there and it's getting to that point now. So, those are conversations that are had a lot."