WWE Confirms the Return of the Slammy Awards This Month

✖

WWE confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday that, for the first time since December 2015, the company would be putting on a Slammy Awards special on the WWE Network at some point this month. The exact date was not confirmed, as the announcement was slid into the schedule of specials the Network has lined up for the month. WWE first introduced the annual award ceremony in 1986, which appeared sporadically until it became an annual staple beginning in 2008.

The last awards, which took place in 2015, saw Seth Rollins, Nikki Bella and Usos take the three big Wrestler of the Year awards. The other awards changed each year depending on which stipulations WWE wanted to add in. There's no word yet on what this year's topics will be.

Streaming your way this month on WWE Network. 👀 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/b5d4We7gsk — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 1, 2020

In place of the Slammys, NXT has been handing out Year-End Awards at the end of each calendar year to its most promising stars. The 2019 winners — including Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, The Undisputed Era, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano and Dakota Kai — were all announced during the Jan. 1 episode of NXT television.

Are you excited for the resurrection of the Slammys? Who do you think takes home the awards for Wrestlers and Tag Team of the Year? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE's next Network event, NXT TakeOver: WarGames, takes place this Sunday. Check out the full card (so far) below: