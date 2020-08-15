Former Impact Wrestling Star Abyss Appears on WWE SmackDown
Former TNA Impact Wrestling star Abyss appeared Friday night during WWE SmackDown on FOX, but many fans likely missed it. Well, they probably saw it but didn't realize who they were looking at. AJ Styles was shown backstage with a man in glasses who was working on a computer trying to perfect some kind of formula to figure out who should next challenge Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.
Styles and the man then came out to the ring with a white board that was supposed to be a list of challengers. It was later revealed to be completely empty, and the segment was interrupted by Jeff Hardy who issued a challenge to Styles. The two of them got into a brawl without an answer one way or another.
Anyway, the man in the glasses with the amazing facial reactions? That was Abyss. Real name Christopher Joseph Parks, Abyss has been working as a producer backstage at WWE since last year. This is his first appearance on WWE television.
The DEBUT of the "Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistics System" (❓) is NEXT on #SmackDown!@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/5W0tTYCCA1— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
Who was earned the right to be in the ring with @AJStylesOrg??
... NOBODY!#SmackDown #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/plMsUbPVEM— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
Hold on a second here...#SmackDown @JEFFHARDYBRAND @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/tLCsig8IHu— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
That clear things up for you, @AJStylesOrg?@JEFFHARDYBRAND wants to be the next challenger for the #ICTitle!#SmackDown 📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/CdkP3MCxRT— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
PERMANENT MARKER?!?! @AJStylesOrg is INCENSED. 😡 😡#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JjobJYO4aZ— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
