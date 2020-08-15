WWE Announces AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy Intercontinental Title Match for Next Week's SmackDown

✖

It looks like AJ Styles is going to have to defend that Intercontinental Championship once more, and this time he's going to have to take on a fan favorite. Despite his whole list of competitors Styles is going to have to face someone next week on SmackDown and give them a full title shot, and it will be none other than Jeff Hardy. Hardy challenged Styles for his Championship gold, and this promises to be one fantastic match.

" It's on! @JEFFHARDYBRAND challenges @AJStylesOrg for the #ICTitle NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!"

Styles has taken on a variety of opponents since winning his Championship, including Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulack, Gran Metalik, and Matt Riddle, though in Riddle's case, it was not a title match. Riddle gave Styles a run for his money though, so odds are we will get that match again at some point down the line.

Hardy is coming off of a successful feud with Sheamus, in which he was able to put Sheamus down for the count after the superstar tried to frame him for an accident involving drunk driving. Sheamus then challenged Hardy to a Bar Fight, and after a hard-fought match between the two involving toilets, ladders, beer bottles, and more, it was Hardy who claimed victory.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of SmackDown below.

"Braun Strowman vows to confront "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, a Triple Brand Battle Royal will be held to determine Bayley's SummerSlam challenger and much more."

Here's what is on deck tonight:

Braun Strowman confronts The Fiend

Big E vs John Morrison

Alexa Bliss talks run-in with The Fiend

Triple Brand Battle Royal

