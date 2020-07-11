WWE Reveals AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle Intercontinental Championship Match for Next Week's SmackDown

✖

AJ Styles is enjoying being WWE's Intercontinental Champion, but he hasn't had a ton of time to just sit back and relax, and that isn't going to change anytime soon after tonight's SmackDown. In an interview segment, we learned that next week's SmackDown will bring yet another challenger for his title, that being the blue brand's newest recruit Matt Riddle. Styles was beside himself after finding out Riddle would get a shot at the belt, but that doesn't change the fact that it's happening next week.

Styles did look a bit more perturbed than usual, probably because the last time he met Riddle in the ring, which took place last week on SmackDown, Riddle defeated him, and he made it clear he was coming for Styles' Championship.

Styles doesn't understand why Riddle gets a shot at the belt, but he's going to need to reach into his bag of tricks to make sure that Riddle doesn't take it from him, because that could definitely happen.

