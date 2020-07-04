WWE SmackDown: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Ruin Sasha Banks and Bayley's Celebration

Sasha Banks and Bayley came out on SmackDown to, what else, celebrate themselves. They showed a tribute video that was put together about their careers and tried to ignore the fact that Banks lost to Io Shirai on Wednesday night at NXT Great American Bash. However, after celebrating themselves for a little bit too long, they were interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Bliss and Cross mocked Bayley and Banks for a moment, bragging about fake accomplishments, before getting in the ring and setting a more serious tone.

Cross talked about how she believed in herself to become SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules by defeating Bayley. Bayley reacted to this with a loud exaggerated laugh, to which Bliss responded by slapping her. Incensed, Bayley responded she wanted to give Cross a preview of what is in store for her at Extreme Rules and challenged Bliss to a match, which Alexa promptly accepted.

The match itself proved to be interrupted by each other's respected teammates at ringside. At one point, Bayley was in charge and riled up Cross, who tried to come to Bliss' aid but instead drew a reaction from the referee. When this happened, Banks got involved to double team Bliss. That brought Cross running around the ring to take out Banks. She then went after Bayley, causing the match to end in a disqualification.

Cross vs. Bayley at Extreme Rules will take place on Sunday, July 19th. ComicBook will have full coverage the night of the show.

